New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Minister of Railways and Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Sunday dedicated Railway Museum at Hubballi through video conferencing.

The event was presided over by Minister of State of Railways, Suresh C Angadi and was attended by other dignitaries and senior officials.

This Rail Museum is first of its kind in North Karnataka and second in South Western Railway after historic Mysuru Rail Museum at Mysuru.

Speaking on the occasion Piyush Goyal said, "Railways has an emotional connect with all of us. Railways has played an important role in our lives and has been witness to our personal journeys of life in different phases."

He referred to Mahatma Gandhi and said that Gandhi Ji also preferred to understand India through trains. Railways have itself gone through great transformations. Story of evolution of Railways from steam era to modern bullet trains era is truly remarkable.

"Museum is a monument of tribute to that extraordinary change. Moving into a post Covid era would also see many changes. The museum will help in sensitizing society about shared history and culture. It will tell us about our roots and our foundations. We must preserve memories and legacy. We are now making Railways fully electrified and 100 per cent green. It will be world class passenger and freight services organization. Railways will continue to change and transform. Legacy will continue to be great and would require to be constantly preserved," he said.

Meanwhile, Pralhad Joshi said, "Museum is most relevant as Hubbali is an important Railway junction historically as well. This will become another prominent tourist destination in the region."

The museum aims at preserving and portraying the glorious heritage of various branches of Railways and displays the gradual evolution of advanced systems in all spheres of Railway At Hubballi Museum, the artefacts are broadly arranged in three sections i.e., at the two cottages named Malaprabha and Ghataprabha and the outdoor section.

A grand arch at the entrance welcomes one to the bygone era. Embellished with emblems of forerunners of South Western Railway, that served this region which is Southern Mahratta Railway, Mysore and Southern Mahratta Railway etc, the welcome arch beckons visitors to explore the world of Railways.

Two narrow gauge locomotives (train engines) are the prime attraction in the Museum. All the exhibits that run on track and are related to track such as Rolling Stock (engines), Coach, wagon, tanker, Permanent way material like Rails, sleepers, Level crossing gate, signals etc are provided in the galleries setup amidst soothing greenery of the Museum.

A narrow gauge coach which depicts "Unity in diversity" with life size statues of passengers from various parts of the country is an added attraction for the visitors.

Two beautiful cottages constructed in 1907, are converted to two parts of museum named as Malaprabha and Ghataprabha after the two rivers of the region.

Ghataprabha cottage features a model room with running train, signal instruments etc. History of Locomotives, wagons, coaches is presented along with antique Books and Plants. Glimpses of working of Railway in Medical and security fronts can be seen. A colourful children activity room with fun facts is also part of Ghatprabha. A memorabilia counter where souvenirs can be bought and a history corner where history of Railway companies is covered in the cottage.

Malaprabha Cottage: A series of beautiful charcoal sketches constitute art gallery at the entrance of Malaprabha. Booking office with ticket counter, printed tickets, iron cash chests reflect reminiscences of the ticketing of a few decades back. A station master room is simulated with Panel, all the apparatus, registers, furniture and even life size statues of station master and Points man. The adjacent room is designed on theme of waiting room with antique furniture. A parcel office setup is also recreated with 150 year old parcel weighing machine.

The evolution and progress on of Permanent way, rails, sleepers, track fitting, telecommunication, electrical items along with time in tune with technology, is illustrated in the museum.

A majestic platform with ornate pillars provides access to restaurant car and Theatre Car. Short Movies and videos that are both entertaining and educative are planned to be played at fixed show hours in the coach Theatre. (ANI)

