New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Railways has created a new world benchmark by successfully running first Double Stack Container Train in high rise Over Head Equipment (OHE) electrified sections, said Piyush Goyal, Railways Minister.

This achievement is a first of its kind in the entire world and will also boost the ambitious mission of Green India as a latest green initiative over Indian Railways.

With this development, Indian Railways has proudly become the first Railway to run Double Stack Container train with high reach pantograph in high rise OHE territory, the Operations of which successfully commenced on 10th June, 2020 from Palanpur and Botad stations in Gujarat.

The thrust of such kind of initiatives is on innovation, speed and customisation in freight operations. Inspite of time that was lost under Covid Lockdown Ministry is focussing to surpass the last years freight figures. (ANI)

