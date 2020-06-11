Panaji, June 11: A man who had been reported as "missing" in Delhi has gone missing after testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Goa. According to the Goa police, the man gave "very vague address" after he arrived here on a train from Delhi and is now untraceable. During efforts to locate the missing person, cops were stunned to find that he was also registered as a "missing" person in the national capital. 30 New Coronavirus Cases Found in Goa, Total Crosses 400.

"There is one case which was found positive (who cannot be traced)… Because that person has given a very vague address and when we have inquired into it we have not found the address to be a valid address," Goa Health Secretary Nila Mohanan was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying. The address led policemen to a ‘taverna’ (bar) in the Panaji market. It appears the missing person was working as a bartender. Goa Admin Shuts Down Main Market in Panaji For 4 Days.

"In a parallel development, because we had activated the police and they did the call tracing… wherein the location of a sim card is traced… they have got to know that in Delhi police there is a record that this person is officially registered as a missing person," Nila Mohanan added. Uday Madkaikar, Mayor of Panaji, also confirmed that a person who was working at a bar has gone missing after authorities informed him about COVID-19 infection.

This is the second incident in Goa where a person disappeared after testing positive for coronavirus. Earlier, a person from Vasco da Gama fled to his native place at Bagalkot in North Karnataka after he received an SMS confirming he was COVID-19 positive. Authorities had contacted their counterparts in Karnataka who ensured that he was admitted to a hospital.

