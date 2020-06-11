Rajouri, June 11: The Indian Army on Thursday carried out accurate and effective firing on Pakistani posts across the Line of Control (LoC) in retaliation to ceasefire violation. According to reports, Pakistani Army posts suffered heavy damages during the strikes by the Indian Army. The firing was carried out in the Rajouri sector. Jammu and Kashmir: One Jawan Martyred, Civilian Injured After Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along the LoC in Rajouri District.

On Wednesday, an Army jawan was martyred in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Manjakot sector of Rajouri district. The deceased was identified as Naik Gurcharan Singh. He was a resident of Gurdaspur district in Punjab. Singh is survived by two children and wife. A civilian was also injured in the cross border firing by Pakistan. On June 4, an Army havildar also attained martyrdom in mortar shelling in Sunderbani sector in Rajouri district.

Tweet by ANI:

In retaliation to the ceasefire violation from across the Line of Control, Indian Army carried out accurate and effective firing and caused heavy damage to Pakistan Army posts in the Rajouri sector: Indian Army Sources — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2020

Pakistan violated ceasefire on the LoC in both Poonch and Rajouri districts on Wednesday. As per reports, Pakistan shelling caused damages caused to civilian homes in Poonch and Rajouri districts. Some cattle were also killed in the ceasefire violation by the neighbouring country. Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan Army Targets Indian Civilians in Ceasefire Violations, 2 Killed Including a Soldier.

In 2020, Pakistan violated the ceasefire over 2,000 times. Meanwhile, 98 terrorists were killed by the Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir this year. In 2019, over 3,000 ceasefire violations by Pakistan were reported.

