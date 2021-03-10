Jaipur, Mar 10 (PTI) Several parts of Rajasthan received rainfall during the last 24 hours and the meteorological department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in many divisions of the state during the next 48 hours.

Jaipur Meteorological Center Director Radheshyam Sharma said due to the impact of the circulation system in the lower levels of the atmosphere, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms had been recorded in some parts of the state.

Surajgarh in Jhunjhunu district recorded the maximum rainfall of 37 mm, while the rain was 9 mm in Laxmangarh of Sikar, 6 mm in Pilani, 3.9 mm in Ratangarh of Churu, 3 mm in Rajgarh of Alwar, 3 mm in the Nagar of Bharatpur, 2 mm in Kotkasim-Behror-Tapukada, 2 mm in Jhunjhunu-Malsisar and 1 mm in Tijara rain was recorded.

During the next 48 hours, there is a possibility of thunderstorm, lightning and some hailstorm in the districts of Kota, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Udaipur and Bikaner divisions.

The department has suggested farmers to collect and store their harvest at any safe place in view of these conditions.

In most parts of the state on Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded between 37.6 degrees and 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded between 13.5 degrees and 21.7 degrees. PTI

