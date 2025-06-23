Shimla, Jun 23 (PTI) Rain lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

The local Met office has issued an orange warning for heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in the state for the next three days.

Moderate rains lashed several parts of the state since Sunday evening. Poanta Sahib received 84.6 mm of rain, followed by Kangra 70.8 mm, Hamirpur 37.5 mm, Mandi 34.4 mm, Baijnath 26 mm, Olinda 22.2 mm, Murari Devi 19 mm, Kothi 15.4 mm, Palampur 12.8 mm, Neri 16mm, Pandoh 12 mm and Jogindernagar 11 mm.

Gusty winds with speeds ranging from 37-80 kilometres per hour lashed Reckong Peo, Kukumseri and Bajaura, while Sundernagar, Murari Devi and Kangra witnessed thunderstorms.

Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon over the remaining parts of Himachal Pradesh in the next two days, the Met office said. The monsoon hit the state on Friday.

Keylong was the coldest at night, recording a low of 12.6 degrees Celsius. Una was hottest during the day, recording 38.8 degrees Celsius.

