New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Regional Met Centre, New Delhi on Monday said light to moderate intensity rain would likely occur in Delhi-NCR.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili), NCR ( Loni Dehat) Kharkhoda (Haryana) Chandpur, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha," Regional Met Centre New Delhi said in a post on X.

Also Read | Ghazipur Fire: Landfill Blaze Sparks Political Furore, Fire-Fighting Operation Continues (Watch Video).

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that the temperature in Delhi is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celsius in the coming 2-3 days adding that there is a possibility of light rain on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, IMD Senior Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said that in the next 4-5 days, the temperature can reach 44 degrees Celsius in Eastern India.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Drawing Massive Crowd; Over 1.5 Crore People Visited Temple Since Pran Pratishtha, Says Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary.

"In Delhi, our estimate is that the temperature is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celsius in the coming 2-3 days. After this, it may increase slowly by 1-2 degrees and with it, there is a possibility of light rain tomorrow...At present, if you talk about Eastern India, the temperature has reached 44 degrees Celsius in 1-2 stations. In the next 4-5 days, the temperature can reach 44 degrees Celsius in Eastern India, and in Northwest India, there is no hope of it being near 40 or more than 41 degrees Celsius," Kumar said.

Naresh Kumar, senior scientist at IMD, Delhi said that the heatwave situation is currently prevailing in East India and it is expected that in the coming 4-5 days the heatwave will continue in some states. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)