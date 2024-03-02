New Delhi, March 2: Delhi witnessed a sudden change in weather as the national capital woke up to light-intensity rainfall on Saturday morning. Visuals from several areas in Delhi, including Greater Kailash, India Gate, RK Puram, and Janpath, showed light showers this morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi during March 2 and 3.

The IMD said that a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over north Afghanistan and its neighbourhoods, and a trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to the Northwest Arabian Sea in lower and middle tropospheric levels. It further said that high moisture feeding is taking place from the Arabian Sea to northwest India and is likely to continue till March 3 Delhi Weather Update: Cooler Morning in National Capital After Downpour, Minimum Temperature 2 Notches Below

The minimum temperature departure was recorded above normal at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, as per IMD. Further, as per the IMD, no significant change in minimum temperatures is very likely over northwest India during the next three days and will fall by 3-5 degree Celsius thereafter. Also, IMD has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall or snowfall is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. Delhi Weather Update: Minimum Temperature Dips to 7.2 Degrees Celsius in National Capital, Two Notches Below the Seasonal Average

Delhi Rains

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of the National Capital. Visuals from India Gate. pic.twitter.com/DBIZFZ37x9 — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2024

Uttarakhand and Punjab are also very likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall on Saturday, the IMD said. The IMD issued warnings of hailstorm activity at isolated places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh on March 2.

