Shimla, May 26 (PTI) Rain, thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm are likely at several places in Himachal Pradesh from May 27, the local meteorological station said on Monday.

The MeT office has issued an orange alert for thunderstorm, lightning and hail in Shimla, Kullu and Mandi districts on May 27 and 28 and in Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur districts on May 27, even as the weather remained mostly dry across the state.

Light to moderate rain is likely at many places with heavy spells at isolated places on May 30 and 31. Light showers are expected at isolated places in lower, mid and higher hills from May 27 to June 1, it added.

It also issued yellow warning of thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, gusty wind at isolated places in all 12 districts on May 29 and 30 and predicted a wet spell in the state till June 1.

There was no significant change in minimum and maximum temperatures and Tabo was coldest with a low of 8.6 degree and Una was hottest with a high of 39.4 degree Celsius

Light rains occurred at a few places and Chopal recorded 6.4 mm rains, followed by Dharampur 6.2 mm, Dhaulakuan 6 mm, Narkanda 5.5 mm, Murari Devi 5.4 mm, Solan 5.3 mm and Shimla 3.3 mm.

Maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-5 degrees during next 3-4 days while minimum temperatures would rise gradually by 2 to 4 degrees over next two days.

The state received 167.1 mm average rains during pre monsoon season from March 1 to May 26 against normal rainfall of 231.7 mm, a deficit of 28 percent.

