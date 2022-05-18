Jaipur, May 18 (PTI) Filling vacant posts in government departments through promotions and expansion of medical facilities in the state were among the several decisions taken during a meeting of the Rajasthan cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Wednesday.

The cabinet took the decision to amend the Rajasthan Educational (State and Subordinate) Service Rules (Revised III), 2021 to revise the qualification criteria for the appointment for the post of physical training instructors to provide more opportunities to youngsters, according to an official release.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Government Creates Rs 500cr Film Development Fund for 5 Years.

It was also decided to fill 80 per cent posts of analyst cum programmer (deputy director) in government departments through promotion, and to create two posts of senior professor in Harish Chandra Mathur Rajasthan State Institute of Public Administration (HCM-RIPA) to provide more opportunities for promotion.

The cabinet also decided to upgrade the list of new courts and posts.

Also Read | Passenger Train Services Between India and Bangladesh to Resume from May 29.

A decision was taken to transfer government Ayurved hospital and Ayurved nurse-compounder training centre in Poonjala, Jodhpur from the Rajasthan Ayurved University, Jodhpur to the Ayurved department of the state government.

With the transfer of both the institutions to the state government, the management and operation will be done effectively, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)