Jaipur, Dec 1 (PTI) The Gurjar community called off its protest on Thursday after reaching a consensus with the three-member committee of ministers constituted to assuage their concerns ahead of the Rajasthan leg of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

After the meeting, Sports Minister Ashok Chandna and Gurjar leader Vijay Bainsla held a press conference to announce the protest call-off.

"Decision has been taken on more than 90 per cent of the issues raised by the Gurjar delegation. The government and especially the chief minister took a positive approach to resolve the issues. The government will also work on the discrepancies so that they do not arise in future," Minister Chandna told reporters.

"The decision taken in the meeting for backlog vacancy and promotions will benefit the future generations. I am very happy with the decision taken for the welfare of most backward classes (MBC) communities," Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti leader Vijay Bainsla said.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra is welcome in Rajasthan and we will welcome it," he said. Five communities under MBC, including Gurjars, have been demanding a resolution to the problems faced in getting a five per cent quota in jobs and educational institutions, scholarships, promotion-related issues in jobs, budget for Devnarayan Board constituted for the welfare of these communities and withdrawal of police cases against the protestors during the Gurjar agitation. The series of meetings was necessitated after Bainsla threatened that his organisation will not allow the yatra to enter Rajasthan if their demands are not fulfilled. He had also demanded that former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, a prominent Gurjar leader, be made the chief minister. Pilot had, however, distanced himself from Bainsla's remarks.

