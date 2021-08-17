Jaipur, Aug 17 (PTI) In view of coronavirus, a minimum of Rs 17.5 crore of the total Rs 50 crore under MLA Local Area Development Scheme can be used for strengthening medical infrastructure and setting up a model Community Health Centre in an assembly constituency, officials said on Tuesday.

The unutilised amount of Rs 30 crore can be used for other development works, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department Secretary KK Pathak said in a statement.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had in May announced an increase in the development fund for each MLA from Rs 22.52 crore to Rs 50 crore.

In the financial year 2021-22, Rs 25 lakh will be spent out of this amount on the poor, destitute, helpless and daily wage labourers affected due to curfew or lockdown for social and food security, food items and living expenses.

Pathak said that in view of the circumstances arising out of coronavirus pandemic, a minimum of Rs 17.5 crore can be used for strengthening medical infrastructure and setting up a model Community Health Center in an assembly constituency on the MLA's recommendation.

