Jaipur, Jun 30 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Secretary Usha Sharma, who was due to retire this month, has got an extension in service for six months, an official said on Friday.

The department of personnel (DoP) of the state government issued an order on Friday extending Sharma's tenure as the chief secretary.

"With the prior approval of the government of India, the state government grants extension in service of Usha Sharma, Chief Secretary, Government of Rajasthan, for further period of six months with effect from July 1," read the order issued by Hemant Gera, Principal Secretary of DoP.

Sharma, an IAS officer of 1985 batch, was to retire on June 30.

The state government had forwarded a proposal to the central government seeking extension in her service which was accepted.

On June 28, the Centre's department of personnel and training (DoPT) had sent a letter to Gera, informing that it has accepted the state government's proposal dated June 16 for an extension in Sharma's service.

