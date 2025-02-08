Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 8 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, along with his council of ministers and top bureaucrats of his government, will visit Prayagraj on Saturday to take a holy dip at the Sangam--the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

Rajastahn Deputy CM Diya Kumari hailed the initiative saying, "On the initiative of the CM, all the cabinet and MLAs are today going to Maha Kumbh. It's a good initiative of the CM and I thank him for that."

Rajasthan Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham congratulated CM Sharma on the 'conservation' of cultural heritage. He further confirmed that the Rajasthan government will hold a cabinet there and will make decisions.

"I congratulate all and thank the CM for the conservation of cultural heritage--he has decided to take us all for the holy dip at Maha Kumbh. We will hold a cabinet there and will make some good decisions," Bedham said.

Rajasthan Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa further said that ministers will pray for the happiness of the entire country at Mahakumbh.

"We all MLAs are going to Prayagraj to take a dip at Maha Kumbh. We will pray for the happiness of the entire country," Bairwa told ANI.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held in Prayagraj, a revered centre of faith and devotion for millions, draws a vast number of pilgrims from across the country and abroad for the sacred Kumbh Snan.

A day earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Mahakumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The Mahakumbh will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation. (ANI)

