Sobhita Dhulipala took to Instagram to share glimpses of the Akkineni family's special meeting with PM Narendra Modi at the Parliament House. She was accompanied by Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amala Akkineni and other family members. During the visit, Nagarjuna presented the Prime Minister with ‘Akkineni Ka Virat Vyaktitva’, a book by Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, dedicated to his late father, legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, as a tribute to his cinematic legacy. ANR National Award 2024: Amitabh Bachchan Felicitates Chiranjeevi at the Award Ceremony (Watch Video).

Adding a personal touch, Sobhita gifted PM Modi a Kondapalli dancing doll, a cherished handicraft from Andhra Pradesh. Sharing her nostalgia, she wrote, “Anyone who knows me knows how much I adore kondapalli bommalu (dancing dolls), their memories trace back to my childhood years in my grandparents’ home in Tenali. So happy to be able to gift him one, and to find that he knows all about this old handicraft and its nativity to Andhra Pradesh.” ‘Thank You for Honouring My Father’: Akkineni Nagarjuna Expresses Gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for Recognising Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s Centenary Year.

Akkineni Family Meets PM Narendra Modi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

PM Narendra Modi expressed his happiness in meeting Nagarjuna Akkineni and his family, praising the late Akkineni Nageswara Rao as a ‘pride of India’. He wrote, “His iconic performances will continue to enthral generations to come.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2025 08:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).