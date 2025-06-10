Jaipur, Jun 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Director General of Police U R Sahoo has been appointed the chairperson of Rajasthan Public Service Commission.

"Governor Haribhau Bagade has appointed senior IPS officer U R Sahoo as the chairman of Rajasthan Public Service Commission by issuing an order," a release from Raj Bhawan said.

Sahoo is a 1988-batch IPS officer. He was appointed as the DGP on February 10 last year.

