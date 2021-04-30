Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 30 (ANI): To prevent high number of casualties from Covid-19, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced a special package for the setting up of medical oxygen production plants with various incentives and facilities.

According to the official release, the decision is aimed to overcome the medical oxygen shortage caused by the COVID-19 epidemic in the state.

To get the advantage of the package, an investment of Rs 1 crore will be required and the plant will have to generate oxygen by September 30, 2021.

"Under the package, these entrepreneurs will be exempted from the regulatory approvals and inspections for three years as per the provisions of the MSME Act, 2019," the release reads.

The state government will also help in getting necessary approvals from the central government, and an early connection of electricity and water will be provided.

"Similarly, up to 25 percent of the expenditure on plant, machinery and other equipment (maximum Rs 50 lakhs) will be given in two installments as a capital grant," it added.

Earlier, Rajasthan government has made a special allocation to ensure that all those people who die of COVID-19 get respectable last rites.(ANI)

