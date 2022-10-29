Jaipur, Oct 29 (PTI) The Rajasthan government will reimburse airfares of students from the state who returned from Ukraine before the Centre issued an advisory asking them to leave the country ahead of the Russian invasion.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to this effect, a government statement said on Saturday.

On February 15, India advised its citizens in Ukraine to temporarily leave that country amid escalating tension between Moscow and the NATO countries over Russia's increasing military build-up close to the Ukrainian border.

The Rajasthan government has reimbursed airfares of students who returned after the advisory was issued.

Now, the Rajasthan government will reimburse airfares of students who returned to India between February 1 and 14, according to the statement.

The Finance Department has already approved Rs 50 lakh for this purpose, the statement said.

Russia's military invaded neighbouring Ukraine on February 24.

