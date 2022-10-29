Mumbai, October 29: In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a man was allegedly killed by his friend over not sharing a cigarette. As per reports, the incident took place on Friday in Agra when a 27-year-old man refused to share a cigarette with his friend. Police officials said that the accused has been arrested. He was later sent to jail.

An officer privy to the case said that the two friends were sitting on a fort wall in Agra when the fight broke out between the two. Interestingly, the two were smoking when the incident took place. The officer said that the accused allegedly pushed his friend into a 30-ft-deep ditch and left him to die after the two had a fight. Video: Cop Abuses, Kicks Farmer Returning From His Field in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

According to a report in the Times of India, the victim has been identified as Kaptan Singh. Cops said that Singh called his family a few moments before his death while he was on his way to the hospital. Singh's brother Lakhan said, "My brother left home to meet his friend Suhail Khan who belongs to the same locality in Agra. Later, he was found injured on the road. He narrated the incident before his death."

After the incident came to light, Rakesh Kumar, SHO of Rakabganj police station said that they registered a case under section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder). The police filed a case against the accused after the victim's brother registered a complaint.

"During interrogation, the accused told the cops that he got intoxicated and asked several times for the cigarette, but when he refused, he pushed him off the fort wall," Kumar added.

