Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 6 (ANI): For domestic flyers departing Jaipur Airport, their face will now be their boarding pass. Jaipur Airport will go contactless and paperless as phase-1 of ‘Digi-yatra’ will kick off in the next few days.

The system aims to enhance the digital experience for passengers, where they will now be scanned at checkpoints using facial recognition and improved biometrics. Passengers using Digi yatra ID can enter the terminal building from departure gate-2 after biometric facial recognition.

Similar systems have been installed at a dedicated e-gate in the pre-security hold area and at all the boarding gates of Terminal 2.

The Digi Yatra programme introduced by the MoCA, uses artificial intelligence and facial recognition technology which automates and accelerates the entire check-in experience, enabling paperless & contactless travel through airports across India.

As part of the ‘Digi Yatra’ programme announced by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Jaipur Airport will soon be equipped with the latest Biometric Boarding System (Face Pods), to make its operative processes smoother.

It will also simplify the check-in, security, and boarding processes for passengers, making travel faster and better. Technology will be used to drive change in all the processes and at every touchpoint so that every transit is smooth from the moment a person enters the airport till the time they sit in the aircraft.

Introducing the beta version of this technology, Jaipur Airport will soon begin with the phase-1 trials at Terminal 2 (T2). The airport will initially roll out the beta version for Jaipur Airport employees as part of the trials. This move is to streamline the processes before opening it to passengers to ensure an uninterrupted and enhanced travel experience for them.

Passengers opting to check in through the Digi Yatra process will have to register either at the airport or through the Digi Yatra portal. Or download DigiYatra Mobile App available on both IOS and Android platforms

Once registered, the passenger will receive a unique DY ID, which can be used for all future air travels across India. The unique DY ID will be linked to the passenger's PNR number, informed officials.

The portal with the help of airlines would be able to recognize and match the details such as city, airport, and airline with passenger and sends the details to the security staff of the airport, six hours prior to the departure of the flight, so that passengers can travel smoothly through the airport.

‘DIGI Yatri’ would be able to walk through the Entry Gate, Pre SHA and Boarding Gate by just scanning their facial biometrics.

The app was inaugurated by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Dec 1, 2022.

The Digi Yatra was initially launched at three airports, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi in December 2022 which was followed by Vijayawada, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Pune in April 2023. Digi Yatra is an initiative of the Ministry of Civil Aviation for a biometric boarding system using facial biometric verification technology.

The Civil Aviation Ministry said that the main objective of the app is to enhance the passenger experience by eliminating the need for manual verification of tickets and ID at multiple touchpoints and to achieve better throughput through existing infrastructure using a Digital Framework.(ANI)

