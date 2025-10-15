Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) [India], October 15 (ANI): Rajendra Singh Chauhan, a 50-year-old senior journalist, lost his life in a tragic accident in Jaisalmer. The incident involved a bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur that caught fire, resulting in the deaths of 20 passengers.

The journalist was travelling to Pokhran with his friend, Manoj Bhatia, who is the president of the Jaisalmer Chemist Association. They intended to attend the inauguration of a medical shop in Pokhran.

Unfortunately, during the accident, Singh lost his life, while Manoj Bhatia sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment in Jodhpur.

According to an acquaintance, the bus involved in the accident had just passed the Air Force crossing. The acquaintance called the driver, requested that the bus stop at the railway station, and boarded it from there. But the tragic accident occurred shortly afterwards, resulting in Chauhan's death on the spot.

Chandan Singh, a relative and friend of the deceased journalist, expressed that it was the worst day of his life. He took a bus after 3:30 PM to Jodhpur to complete a DNA test.

"He missed the bus. He missed the bus at 3 o'clock. At 3.30, he was sitting in the car. He also missed the bus. He went to the railway station and caught the bus. It took him 10 minutes to reach there.... It was the worst day of my life.... He sent me to Jodhpur to undergo a DNA test... He was a hero to society," Singh told ANI.

The 50-year-old Rajendra Singh Chauhan had been working for the local Maru Lehar newspaper for many years. Chauhan was survived by his family, which includes his wife and two sons, 17-year-old Bhavyajeet Singh and 12-year-old Hridayansh, both of whom are studying. Chauhan's father, Balkishan Singh Chauhan, had passed away previously, and their mother also died a few years later.

Meanwhile, a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged regarding the sleeper bus fire in Rajasthan, nearly 24 hours after the incident occurred. The brother of the victim journalist Rajendra Chauhan has filed a case against the bus owner and driver at the Sadar police station in Jaisalmer, under sections 125, 125(a), and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Earlier, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expressed his condolences to the deceased families after 20 passengers lost their lives when a bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire.

The Union Minister also said that several other passengers sustained injuries in the tragic incident, with 16 people admitted to a hospital in Jodhpur.

While speaking to mediapersons, Shekhawat said, "Yesterday, a very unfortunate incident occurred between Jaisalmer and Jodhpur, where a bus caught fire, resulting in the death of approximately 20 people. Many people were injured; 16 people have been admitted to a hospital in Jodhpur. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Shekhawat informed that PM Modi announced immediate assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the deceased families, and the Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also visited the injured in Jaisalmer and Jodhpur to ensure that they received "full medical assistance"."The Prime Minister announced immediate assistance last night from the PMNRF of 2 lakh rupees for the families of the deceased and 50,000 rupees for the injured. The Chief Minister personally visited the wounded in Jaisalmer and Jodhpur and ensured that they received full medical assistance. When this incident came to my attention yesterday, I spoke with the authorities," Shekhawat added. (ANI)

