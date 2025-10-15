Mumbai, October 15: A shocking case of sexual assault has emerged from Ratnagiri district, Maharashtra, where the head of a Warkari Gurukul and one of its teachers have been accused of molesting a minor female student. Bhagwan Kokare Maharaj, who leads the Warkari Gurukul, and teacher Pritesh Prabhakar Kadam were arrested after a complaint filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to police reports, the victim, a minor girl from another part of Maharashtra, arrived at the Gurukul on June 12 to pursue spiritual education. For the first few days, her stay was uneventful. However, soon after, Kokare allegedly began sexually assaulting her. “Whenever I was alone in the room, he would walk in, punch me, and touch my chest,” the girl stated in her complaint, detailing the beginning of a disturbing pattern of abuse. ‘Swami’ Chaitanyanand Saraswati’s 2 Women Associates Arrested in Delhi Management Institute Molestation Case.

The victim further alleged that teacher Pritesh Kadam threatened her against revealing the assaults. Kadam reportedly warned that Kokare had powerful contacts who could harm her family if she spoke out. Terrified, the girl remained silent for weeks, until she finally confided in her father, leading to a complaint being filed on Monday. Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, Delhi Ashram Director, Accused of Sexually Harassing 17 Women in Vasant Kunj, Used Fake UN Number Plates.

Police have registered a case under Sections 12 and 17 of the POCSO Act, covering sexual harassment and abetment of a sexual offence against a child. Both accused have been arrested and remanded to two days of police custody as investigations continue.

Bhaskar Jadhav, MLA from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction, has expressed concern that more victims may be involved, urging authorities to thoroughly investigate the Gurukul and provide protection to other students.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

