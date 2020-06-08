India News | Rajasthan: Over 50 Lakh Employed Under MGNREGA Per Day

Jaipur, Jun 8 (PTI) The number of workers employed under the MGNREGA in Rajasthan has gone beyond 50 lakh per day, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on Monday.

He said the state ranks first in terms of labour planning under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA). It has proved its significance during the lockdown and nearly 13 lakh people working under the scheme are migrant labourers, he said.

Pilot, who is the Rural Development and Panchayti Raj minister, nearly 50.20 lakh workers were employed per day under the scheme due to coordinated efforts of his department.

Bhilwara district has the maximum number of workers at 4.11 lakh per day, while more than 3.55 lakh workers per day are employed in Dungarpur, 3.50 lakh in Banswara and 2.67 lakh in Ajmer, he said.

Out of the 13 lakh migrant labourers engaged under the MGNREGA, about 1.25 lakh already had job cards, while new job cards have been issued to about 1.75 lakh migrant workers.

Pilot said guidelines are being followed for the prevention of coronavirus infection at MGNREGA workplaces.

