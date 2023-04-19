Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 19 (ANI): The team of special operations group (SOG) have arrested Rajasthan Public Service Commission member Babu Lal Katara, his nephew and a driver working for the commission in connection with the alleged paper leak of the senior teacher recruitment exam.

The accused will be produced in the Udaipur court today, officials familiar with the matter said.

Previously in February, Rajasthan Police arrested Bhupendra Saran, the prime accused in the alleged question paper leak case from Bengaluru. He was brought to Udaipur later by the police.

The team of SOG and Rajasthan Police caught Saran from the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

Police said that cases have been registered against him in two different police stations in Udaipur.

The SOG succeeded in arresting Saran after camping in Bengaluru for the last six days, the police said then.

Last year in December, six people were arrested after the Rajasthan Police conducted a raid at Bhupendra Saran's girlfriend's house in Jaipur.

A statement by the police Commissionerrate, Jaipur had said that Rajasthan Police busted a fake degree racket and seized degrees and mark sheets from more than four dozen fake universities.

The 2nd-grade teacher competitive examination 2022 for General Knowledge was cancelled after the paper was leaked. The exam was rescheduled for January 29. (ANI)

