India News | Rajasthan: Several Fishes Found Dead in Pond in Jodhpur

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], June 13 (ANI): A large number of fish were found dead in a pound in Soyla village in Jodhpur on Saturday.

According to officials, the fishes died after the water level fell due to no rainfall in the village.

"There is no rainfall so water level went down and the fishes died. We arranged a water tanker after contributing Rs 300 each. Water is being transferred into the pond so that other fishes can live," the tehsildar said.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Jodhpur is likely to receive partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm or duststorm and heatwave next week. (ANI)

