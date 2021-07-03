Jaipur, Jul 3 (PTI) Congress MLA Hemaram Choudhary, who had tendered his resignation from the Rajasthan Assembly, has been appointed the Chairman of the Committee on Public Undertaking of the House.

The Gudhamalani MLA had sent his resignation to the Assembly speaker on May 18, allegedly after being sidelined in the party.

Choudhary was among the 19 legislators who had rebelled against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last year.

According to an Assembly spokesperson, Speaker CP Joshi constituted four finance and 15 other committees of the House for 2021-22 on June 30.

Choudhary was appointed the Chairman of the Committee on Public Undertaking, he said.

Pilot was also appointed to the Committee on Ethics, which is headed by Deependra Singh Shekhawat. Former CM Vasundhara Raje is also a member of the committee. Shekhawat is also a Pilot loyalist.

Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria was appointed the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee.

