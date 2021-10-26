New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Dr Rajesh S Gokhale has been appointed as the Secretary of the Department of Biotechnology, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Tuesday.

He is currently a professor in the Department of Biology at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune.

Also Read | HSSC Staff Nurse Result 2021 Released, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at hssc.gov.in.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Gokhale to the post of Secretary, Department of Biotechnology for two years or till attaining the age of 60 years, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)