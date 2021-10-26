New Delhi, October 26: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has declared the results of written examination for the post of Staff Nurse. The results have been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Candidates who appeared in the examination can visit the official website of the HSSC at hssc.gov.in to view and download the results of recruitment exams for staff nurse. The examination was conducted on July 25, 2021. HSSC MPHW Result 2021 Declared, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at hssc.gov.in.

The candidates who have selected in the written examination have been called for the have been called for Scrutiny of Documents by the commission. The scrutiny of documents will take place from November 15 to 19, 2021 and November 22 to 23, 2021. According to the official notification in this regard, the candidates directed to bring all original documents, set of self attested copies of all documents , one ID Proof and copy of downloaded application form. Chere for the direct link to HSSC Staff Nurse Result 2021.

Here Is How To Check HSSC Staff Nurse Result 2021:

Visit the official site of the HSSC at hssc.gov.in

On the home page click on the link that reads, 'Result of Written Examination and notice to candidates for Scrutiny of Documents for the post of Staff Nurse, Cat. No. 10 & 19' under 'Results' section

A new document will open

Check and download the results

Take a print out for future references

It should be noted that if any candidates fail to appear for the Scrutiny of Documents on the given dates will not be given any further opportunities. The notification further reads, "While every care has been taken in preparing and uploading the result, possibility of inadvertent/technical errors cannot be ruled out. The Commission reserves the right to rectify the same later on. "

