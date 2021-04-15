New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday congratulated Indian Air Force for its befitting response to the "sudden developments in Eastern Ladakh" and appreciated its focus on "reorienting for the future". He also advised the Commanders to draw up long-term plans and strategies for capability enhancement to counter future threats.

While addressing the biannual IAF Commanders' Conference (AFCC-21) at Air Headquarters, he expressed happiness that the conference coincides with the birth anniversary of the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh, DFC.

Speaking about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Rajnath appreciated the role played by the IAF in assisting other government agencies in their task, as per an official statement from the defence ministry.

Referring to changing international geopolitics, he observed that the perceptible shift of focus from Trans-Atlantic to Trans-Pacific has become more obvious in the recent past. "Changing dimensions of war would now include advanced technologies, asymmetric capabilities and info-dominance, and it was very important that the IAF's preparations for the future must include these aspects."

The Defence Minister stressed on the need to promote 'atmanirbharta' in defence infrastructure, adding that the IAF's order for LCA would result in a substantial boost to the domestic defence industry and will be a game-changer from the indigenisation perspective.

During the conference, Rajnath urged the Commanders to continue their efforts for achieving even greater results in the field of indigenous defence production and aircraft maintenance. He added that national security and economic development are complementary aspects of national policy. The IAF's support for the indigenous industry would result in the development of MSMEs in this field which will simultaneously serve the cause of self-reliance and socio-economic development of the country.

He urged the Commanders to take stock and implement all directions issued by PM Modi during the Combined Commanders' Conference. "He stressed on the need to continue to work proactively towards the integration process currently underway, implementation of the joint logistics plan and to enhance synergy in areas of joint planning and operations.

Assuring the Air Force Commanders of the wholehearted support from the ministry in achieving the goal of being a potent Strategic Aerospace Force, he expressed confidence that important decisions taken during the conference would enhance the combat potential of the IAF.

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and other senior officials from the MoD also attended the function.

The Commanders' Conference will conclude on Friday. The status of strengthening current combat capabilities and the action plan for making IAF a future-ready combat force would be examined in the event. Issues pertaining to systems, reforms and restructuring for ensuring more efficient processes across all domains and optimised operational training will also be discussed in the event. (ANI)

