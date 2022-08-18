Bagdogra (WB), Aug 18 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday felicitated 19 'Veer Naris', who are mothers and widows of Territorial Army soldiers who died in the massive landslide at Tupul in Manipur at a solemn function organised by Trishakti Corps at Bengdubi military station here.

He applauded the bravery and the supreme sacrifice of valiant soldiers of 107 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army), 11 Gorkha Rifles, a Defence statement said.

Felicitating the 19 'Veer Naris', the defence minister said that the nation shares the grief of the bereaved families and assured them that the government will ensure their financial stability.

"Sacrifices made by the soldiers can never be repaid and the country will always be indebted to them," Singh said during his interaction with the 'veer naris'.

The statement said that Singh presented cheques of Rs seven lakh to each 'Veer Nari' in order to mitigate their hardship.

One company of 107 Inf Bn (Territorial Army) 11 GR was deployed near Tupul railway station for protection of an under construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal and were hit by a massive landslide which struck the company operating base on the intervening night of June 29/30. It had killed 61 people within a couple of seconds, including an officer, three junior commissioned officers and 26 soldiers of other ranks of 107 Inf Bn (TA) 11 GR, it said.

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, General Officer Commanding, 33 Corps, Lt General Tarun Kumar Aich and other senior Army officers were present at the programme.

