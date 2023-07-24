New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Union Minister Rajnath Singh had a telephonic conversation with senior opposition leaders regarding disruptions in Parliament over their demands related to the situation in Manipur and urged them to ensure smooth functioning of Parliament.

BJP sources said Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay were among the leaders who have been contacted by the government to end the logjam in Parliament.

They said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal have been reaching out to opposition leaders for the smooth functioning of parliament.

With the opposition continuing their protests over their demands, Rajnath Singh, who is also Deputy Leader of House in the Lok Sabha, on Monday said that the government is ready for discussion in Parliament.

“We are ready for discussion in Parliament. Manipur incident is most definitely a very serious matter and sensing the gravity of the situation, the PM himself has said that what happened in the state (viral video on Wednesday purportedly showing two women being paraded in the nude) has put the entire nation to shame,” he said.

The Defence Minister had last week also spoken in the House about the government’s willingness for discussion on the Manipur situation.

Opposition parties are demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Parliament on the Manipur situation followed by a detailed discussion by adjourning all other listed business. Several opposition MPs gave adjournment notices for discussion on Manipur issue on Monday.

Parliament has been facing continuous disruptions since the monsoon session of Parliament began on July 20 over the opposition’s demands.

On Monday, opposition leaders resorted to sloganeering and displayed placards in the Lok Sabha over their demands. They also sought to raise their demands in Rajya Sabha.

The government has a heavy legislative agenda for the monsoon session of Parliament which is slated to conclude on August 11. (ANI)

