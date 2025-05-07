New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday reiterated the Government's commitment to ensure border area development, making special mention of Sela Tunnel which has become a symbol of this resolve to enhance connectivity in strategically-important areas.

He highlighted the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revitalise border villages, stating that initiatives like the Vibrant Villages Programme under which the Government is increasing connectivity by building about 35 kilometers of roads every day, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Also Read | Top 5 Fighter Jets in the World That Redefine Air Superiority.

Rajnath Singh was addressing the 66th Raising Day event of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at Manekshaw Centre, Delhi Cantt on Wednesday.

The event witnessed the virtual dedication of 50 strategically-significant infrastructure projects of BRO - 30 bridges, 17 roads and three other works - to the nation by Rajnath Singh. These projects, constructed at a total cost of Rs 1,879 crore, are spread across six border States and two Union Territories - Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Mizoram, West Bengal & Rajasthan - reinforcing India's security, connectivity and development in remote regions. In the last two years alone, BRO has completed a record 161 infrastructure projects worth Rs 5,600 crore, including 111 projects last year. In the last four years, BRO has completed 456 infrastructure projects with a total expenditure of Rs 13,743 crore.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Retires: Three Players Who Can Takeover Captaincy from Departing Indian Skipper Ahead of India vs England Series.

Singh exuded confidence that the projects e-inaugurated today will enhance connectivity, strengthen national security and promote economic prosperity of all these regions. "These projects will enhance defence preparedness and boost transportation, tourism & economic activity in these areas. These are not just infrastructure assets; they are pathways to a brighter future," he added.

Underlining the strategic importance of BRO's work, Singh stated that modern defence capability depends not just on weaponry but also on the infrastructure that supports it. "You can have the fastest tank or the most advanced aircraft, but if they can't reach where they are needed on time, they serve no purpose. BRO plays a critical role in making sure our military is always ready and well-positioned," he said, commending BRO Karmayogis who work behind the scenes and contribute to national security.

Singh emphasised on the need to build new generation infrastructure for the Armed Forces in view of the current geopolitical scenario. BRO must ensure that the preparations are at war-level, he said.

"Through Operation Sindoor, India has used its 'Right to Respond' to the attack on its soil, and the Armed Forces scripted history by acting with precision, precaution & compassion to destroy the camps used to train terrorists in Pakistan and PoK," he said. Rajnath Singh asserted that, as per the plan, the targets were destroyed and no civilian population was harmed. He commended the Armed Forces by giving a befitting reply under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The whole world has witnessed what our Armed Forces have done today. The action was carried out very thoughtfully and in a measured manner. It was limited only to the camps and other infrastructure used for training terrorists, with the aim of breaking their morale. I congratulate the Armed Forces on behalf of the whole country. I also congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing complete support to the forces," added Singh.

In his address, Director General Border Roads (DGBR) Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan highlighted the growing national importance of BRO, stating that the organisation has emerged as the agency of choice for key central ministries for executing infrastructure projects in the most challenging terrains. He reaffirmed the BRO's commitment to the well-being and dignity of its workforce, including GREF personnel and Casual Paid Labourers.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiran Rijiju, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, PP/DoPT, Atomic Energy and Space Dr Jitendra Singh, Chief of the Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and other senior officials of Ministry of Defence were present at the venue.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Lt Governor Ladakh Brig. (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) joined the event virtually. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)