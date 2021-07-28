New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Rajya Sabha member Ripun Bora on Wednesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to convene a meeting of chief ministers of Assam and Mizoram along with leaders of major political parties of the Northeast to find a permanent solution to the decades-old border dispute between the two states.

In a letter to Shah, the Congress MP warned that if timely action is not taken, the situation along the Assam-Mizoram border may go from bad to worse with its adverse impact in other Northeastern states.

Five Assam Police personnel and a civilian were killed and over 50 others, including an SP, were injured when Mizoram Police opened fire on a team of the Assam officials on Monday.

Bora said the border dispute of Assam-Mizoram has arrived at a volatile stage and forces of both the states are still in "retaliating mood" along the border.

The MP said the news of the firings and killings of police personnel has spread all over the Northeastern states and the country and further mob violence may happen due to the tense situation prevailing in the two states.

"If the tension is not removed immediately with a positive political response to the matters related to the border disputes, situation in both the states may go from bad to worst with its adverse impact in other NE states.

"Therefore, I urge you to urgently call a meeting of the chief ministers of the two states and all the political parties of NE states including national, regional and local political parties and other stake holders in presence of Prime Minister so that a permanent solution can be availed," he said in the letter.

Bora said it is a high time to avoid vested political interests for the greater public interests of the people.

"I sincerely hope that you will do the needful to protect the peace and harmony of the two states in particular and NE region in general," he said.

Assam's Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi share a 164-km-long border with Mizoram's three districts of Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit.

After allegations of encroachment of territory by both sides over the past few weeks and skirmishes that escalated tensions between the two states, violent clashes were reported along the inter-state border.

The incidents came two days after Shah held talks with the chief ministers of eight northeastern states and underscored the need to resolve lingering border disputes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)