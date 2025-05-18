New Delhi, May 18: A fire broke out at a coaching institute located on the fourth and fifth floors of a building in central Delhi on Sunday, a Delhi Fire Services official said. The incident triggered panic among students and staff, but there were no casualties, he said.

The official said they were informed at 11.08 am regarding a blaze on Bada Bazar Road in Old Rajinder Nagar. "Eight fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control by 12:20 pm," he added. Delhi Hotel Fire: Blaze Erupts at a Hotel in Paschim Vihar, Firefighting Underway.

Fire Breaks Out at Coaching Centre in Delhi

Fire at ensure ias in rajinder nagar delhi @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/4cFtqJ3mOt — गंधर्व (@thecrypticphilo) May 18, 2025

Preliminary investigation suggests the fire started due to a suspected short circuit. Further investigation is underway, the official said.