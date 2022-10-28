Shillong, Oct 28 (PTI) A rally here on Friday demanding filling up of vacant Meghalaya government posts turned violent when the participants attacked passers-by with sticks and damaged a few vehicles, officials said.

Among those assaulted included a video journalist of a vernacular newspaper.

The president of Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP), Dundee Khongsit which organised the rally expressed regret at the violence and apologised for the attack on the media person.

The FKJGP is demanding that vacant state government posts be filled immediately.

The procession was escorted by police, but still some participants attacked passers-by at Khyndailad junction and Dhanketi area of the city, officials said.

Sensing trouble, several shops along the route of the rally were ordered shut by the authorities.

Police said they have registered two cases in this connection.

"We have registered two cases in connection with the violence that took place today," East Khasi Hills SP (City) Vivek Syiem told PTI.

The FKJGP president expressed regret at the violence that had taken place and apologised for the attack on media person.

"I am sad and I seek an apology for the violent attack on a media person. Today is not the time to showcase our strength and power but if the government does not resolve the issues of the youth, this is the beginning... ," he said.

