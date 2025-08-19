Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 19 (ANI): Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Ram Madhav on Monday said that political parties must come to an agreement regarding the issue of demographic challenges in border areas, which was acknowledged by the government in the 1990s but failed to tackle this challenge.

"This is a matter which has been agreed to by every political party, that India faced certain demographic challenges in border areas. This was accepted in the 1990s by the then government, which included the Communist Party. But nobody had the guts to tackle this challenge. As a result, states like Assam, Bengal and other northeastern states suffered enormously," Madhav told ANI.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of 'High-Power Demography Mission,' Madhav said that there was a need to protect the country's demography and border areas.

"Today, PM Modi has said that after all, demography is destiny. We have to protect our demography, its profile. We have to protect our border areas carefully. So, he now announced the constitution of a mission that will help take the process forward. Everybody knows that the BJP has a particular view about illegal infiltrators," the RSS leader said.

Justifying the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, Madhav said that PM Modi's announcement has given an institutional shape to the effort of the BJP in figuring out illegal people living here.

"That is why we conducted the NRC here in Assam because we wanted to find out that the illegal people living here should be sent back to their home countries. That commitment of the BJP is always known. What PM did was to give an institutional shape to that effort. Now there will be a mission which will look into how to tackle this changing demography, especially along the border areas," he added.

Speaking on the ongoing chaos over tariff imposition by the US, Madhav said, "Today we are passing through a tumultuous phase in our trade and economic relations, especially with the US. Trump has certain priorities. He is subjecting countries like India to harsh tariffs and all. We always held India-US relations as a very important relationship...today, Trump's actions do not help in taking this relationship forward. However, having said that, India, while keeping its own interests at the core of its engagement with the US, would definitely explore all the available options, continuing to engage with the US markets, US economy, but also exploring other avenues where it can benefit its own economic interests without compromising on its sovereign interest, security interest and other interests."

Reacting to the nuke threat by Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir during his visit to Washington, the RSS leader said, "Asim Munir or anybody else's threats really don't matter to India. India is a big power. Small people make such kinds of reckless threats. India is a big power; India cannot be blackmailed or threatened by such smaller entities. India can tackle any situation when it comes, in an appropriate manner."

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi, from the ramparts of Red Fort, announced the launch of a 'High-Power Demography Mission', citing concerns over demographic changes in border areas and said that it is a threat to national security.

Addressing the nation on the 79th Independence Day, PM Modi warned against infiltrators affecting the livelihoods of Indian youth, targeting the sisters and daughters, and misleading tribal communities to seize land.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned the nation about a conspiracy aiming to change India's demography and said, "I would like to alert the nation about a concern, a challenge. Under a well-thought-out conspiracy, the country's demography is being changed, and the seeds of a new crisis are being sown. Infiltrators are snatching away the livelihood of the youth of my country. Infiltrators are targeting the sisters and daughters of my country. This will not be tolerated. These infiltrators mislead innocent tribes and capture their land. The country will not tolerate this." (ANI)

