Ayodhya (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) The Ram temple's chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das has objected to the Sriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust's decision to stop the distribution of 'prasad' among devotees from a makeshift temple where the idol is installed.

The deity is at the temporary structure till the Ram temple is built. It was earlier placed in the mosque structure on the Ram Janmabhoomi complex on December 22, 1949.

Also Read | Earthquake in Nepal: Tremors Felt in Lucknow, Parts of Uttar Pradesh As 6.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Himalayan Country.

Under a new arrangement, implemented a few days back, the trust's functionaries have been assigned the job of distributing 'prasad' some distance away from the temple.

Since January 25, 1986, when the lock of the Babri Masjid was opened paving way for the worship of Lord Rama, 'prasad' was distributed from there.

Also Read | Earthquake in Nepal: 6.6-Magnitude Quake Jolts West of Himalayan Country, Six Killed.

On the arrangement, Das asked if it is correct to offer 'prasad' to devotees by workers of the trust instead of priests.

"I am unable to understand how many people are in the trust and who are responsible to issue orders. Whoever comes from anywhere becomes a trustee," he said, naming a few people, who he claimed, were behind this "incorrect practice".

On the issue, Prakash Gupta, the trust's office in-charge at the premises of the Ram Janmabhoomi, said, "We have introduced this arrangement to put things in proper order."

He claimed that when 'prasad' was distributed from the temple, the smooth movement of devotees got hampered. Therefore, "we have arranged a stall some distance away from the temple from where we are distributing 'prasad'", Gupta said.

This arrangement has proved to be a relief to devotees as they are not stuck in the crowd to get 'prasad', he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)