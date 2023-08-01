Shimla (Himachal) [India], August 1 (ANI): Three senior advocates were sworn in as the Himachal Pradesh High Court Judges after their oath was administered by the Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday.

The oath ceremony which was held at Raj Bhawan, was attended by the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court, Justice Mamidanna Satya Ramachandra Rao.

Also Read | TSRTC Staff to Become Government Employees After Telangana Cabinet Decides to Merge With Government.

The Ranjan Sharma, Bipin Chander Negi and Rakesh Kainthla were sworn in as the Judges of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena conducted the proceedings of the oath ceremony and read out the warrant of appointment issued by the President of India, regarding the appointment of three Judges of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | Rayagada Culvert Collapse: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 4 Lakh for Each Victim’s Family .

Secretary to the Governor Rajesh Sharma obtained the signature of the Governor and the newly appointed Judges on the oath form.

The list of attendees in the ceremony includes Lady Governor Janki Shukla, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Education Minister, Rohit Thakur, Public Works Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, Mayor, Surender Chauhan, Judges of Himachal Pradesh High Court, Chairperson, Human Rights Commission, Justice P.S. Rana, Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Sanjay Awasthi, MLA, Sudhir Sharma and Kewal Singh Pathania, Advocate General, Anup Rattan, Chairmen and Members of various Boards and Corporations, DGP Sanjay Kundu, senior judicial, civil and police officers and other prominent people were present on the occasion.

Justice Ranjan Sharma, born on August 21, 1968 and hails from Dharamshala, District Kangra. He did his schooling from Government School Dharamshala and was awarded gold medal in LL.B from Rohtak University. He was enrolled as an advocate in December 1991 and designated as Senior Advocate in March 2019. He was also given assignment as Additional Advocate General twice in 2008 and 2018. Justice Ranjan Sharma has practiced in different fields of law.

Justice Bipin Chander Negi, though belongs from district Kinnaur, was born at Dharamshala in District Kangra. He did his schooling from St. Edward's School, Shimla and Delhi Public School, RK Puram, New Delhi. Thereafter, he did his B.A Economics (Honours) from Sri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, and L.L.B. from H.P University, Shimla. He was enrolled as an Advocate in the year 1994 and designated as Senior Advocate in the year 2015. Justice Bipin Chander Negi, has practiced in different fields of law.

Justice Rakesh Kainthla was born on 23rd May, 1968 at Shimla. He did his schooling from D.A.V. School, Lakkar Bazar and Graduated from Government College, Sanjauli, Shimla. Thereafter, he did LL.B from H.P. University, Shimla in 1991. He was enrolled as an Advocate in 1991 and practiced in different fields of law. Justice Rakesh Kainthla stood first in Himachal Judicial Service Examination in 1995. He again stood first in Limited Competitive Examination of Judicial Officers in 2010 and was appointed as Addl. District & Sessions Judge.

He has served as Judicial Officer in the different Civil and Sessions Division in Himachal Pradesh. Before elevation as Judge of H.P. High Court, Rakesh Kainthla was posted as District and Sessions Judge Mandi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)