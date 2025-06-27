Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 27 (ANI): Joining the nation in celebrating the auspicious festival of Rath Yatra, the ISKCON temple and Hare Krishna Mandir in Tripura's Agartala on Friday hosted a grand celebration, drawing thousands of devotees from across Tripura. The vibrant and spiritually uplifting procession was marked by chanting, devotional songs, cultural performances, and traditional rituals.

The streets of Agartala came alive as Lord Jagannath, along with his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra, embarked on the annual chariot journey amid joyous cries of "Jai Jagannath." The holy chariots, magnificently decorated and pulled by enthusiastic devotees, wound through key parts of the city, echoing scenes witnessed across the country from Puri to Prayagraj.

Prominent political figures joined the celebrations, reflecting the deep cultural and spiritual connection that the Rath Yatra holds for the people. Among the dignitaries present were Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) Mayor Dipak Majumder, Cabinet Ministers Sushanta Chowdhury and Rinku Roy, and State BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee.

In an exclusive interaction with ANI, AMC Mayor Dipak Majumder expressed his reverence for the event, saying, "On the occasion of the holy Rath Yatra, I extend my heartfelt greetings to the people of the state. I will also pray to the Lord for the well-being and good health of all. Every year, I participate in this grand event, which witnesses the presence of lakhs of devotees. It feels wonderful to see such a huge gathering. Millions come out to catch a glimpse of Lord Jagannath."

He further elaborated on the significance of the occasion, stating, "According to tradition, Lord Jagannath stays at his aunt's house for seven days. The purpose of this journey is that the Lord himself comes out to bless his devotees. This grand celebration, rooted in Sanatan Dharma and Indian tradition, is awaited throughout the year. I pray that this divine tradition continues forever."

The ISKCON and Hare Krishna Mandir authorities ensured the smooth conduct of the event, with elaborate security arrangements and facilities for the devotees. Volunteers managed crowd control, sanitation, and distribution of prasad (holy offering), while cultural troupes showcased devotional performances along the route.

Rath Yatra, one of the most celebrated festivals in the Vaishnav tradition, marks the annual journey of Lord Jagannath from his temple to his aunt's house (Gundicha Temple), symbolising his outreach to bless all devotees, especially those who may not be able to enter temples.

In Agartala, as in the rest of the country, the celebration was not just a religious event but a unifying cultural occasion, cutting across age, caste, and community lines -- echoing the deep spiritual fabric of India. (ANI)

