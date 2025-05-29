India News | Ration Distribution Through Fair Price Shops to Resume from June 1 in Andhra

Amaravati, May 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar on Thursday inspected ration shops in Vijayawada to restart essential commodities distribution to cardholders through fair price shops from June 1.

Manohar urged dealers to uphold public trust by ensuring smooth and fair delivery to cardholders without inconvenience.

"The government is committed to ensuring doorstep delivery for persons with disabilities and elderly above 65 years," said Manohar, adding that the dealers must serve cardholders respectfully.

The Janasena leader said that the government has made arrangements for transparent supply and real-time monitoring.

The minister inspected a trial run at Madhura Nagar ration shop and later reviewed electronic Point of Sale (e-POS) and weighing machine service camps at sub-collector's office.

Manohar instructed ration dealers to carry out distribution from 1st to 15th of every month, including Sundays. Disabled and elderly must receive home deliveries by the 5th without fail, he said in the release.

Dealers were advised to maintain cleanliness, update stock boards, and use WhatsApp groups for communication. Alternative plans must ensure supplies during technical failures, he added.

Manohar recently announced that ration distribution through Mobile Dispensing Units (MDU) vehicles will end from June 1 and be replaced by fair price shops.

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet also decided to discontinue the YSRCP-era method of distributing ration door-to-door through vehicles and restore the earlier system of dispensing ration through fair price shops.

Due to alleged discrepancies, the state has opted for this change starting June 1, requiring beneficiaries to visit fair price shops to collect their ration, it said.

