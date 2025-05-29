India News | Ration Distribution Through Fair Price Shops to Resume from June 1 in Andhra

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar on Thursday inspected ration shops in Vijayawada to restart essential commodities distribution to cardholders through fair price shops from June 1.

Agency News PTI| May 29, 2025 11:14 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Ration Distribution Through Fair Price Shops to Resume from June 1 in Andhra

Amaravati, May 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar on Thursday inspected ration shops in Vijayawada to restart essential commodities distribution to cardholders through fair price shops from June 1.

Manohar urged dealers to uphold public trust by ensuring smooth and fair delivery to cardholders without inconvenience.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Shop in Chandni Chowk’s Katra Asharfi, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

"The government is committed to ensuring doorstep delivery for persons with disabilities and elderly above 65 years," said Manohar, adding that the dealers must serve cardholders respectfully.

The Janasena leader said that the government has made arrangements for transparent supply and real-time monitoring.

Also Read | Gujarat Fire: Blaze Erupts Near Surat International Airport Runway, Flights Diverted; No Casualties or Property Damage Reported.

The minister inspected a trial run at Madhura Nagar ration shop and later reviewed electronic Point of Sale (e-POS) and weighing machine service camps at sub-collector's office.

Manohar instructed ration dealers to carry out distribution from 1st to 15th of every month, including Sundays. Disabled and elderly must receive home deliveries by the 5th without fail, he said in the release.

Dealers were advised to maintain cleanliness, update stock boards, and use WhatsApp groups for communication. Alternative plans must ensure supplies during technical failures, he added.

Manohar recently announced that ration distribution through Mobile Dispensing Units (MDU) vehicles will end from June 1 and be replaced by fair price shops.

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet also decided to discontinue the YSRCP-era method of distributing ration door-to-door through vehicles and restore the earlier system of dispensing ration through fair price shops.

Due to alleged discrepancies, the state has opted for this change starting June 1, requiring beneficiaries to visit fair price shops to collect their ration, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img
Agency News PTI| May 29, 2025 11:14 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Ration Distribution Through Fair Price Shops to Resume from June 1 in Andhra

Amaravati, May 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar on Thursday inspected ration shops in Vijayawada to restart essential commodities distribution to cardholders through fair price shops from June 1.

Manohar urged dealers to uphold public trust by ensuring smooth and fair delivery to cardholders without inconvenience.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Shop in Chandni Chowk’s Katra Asharfi, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

"The government is committed to ensuring doorstep delivery for persons with disabilities and elderly above 65 years," said Manohar, adding that the dealers must serve cardholders respectfully.

The Janasena leader said that the government has made arrangements for transparent supply and real-time monitoring.

Also Read | Gujarat Fire: Blaze Erupts Near Surat International Airport Runway, Flights Diverted; No Casualties or Property Damage Reported.

The minister inspected a trial run at Madhura Nagar ration shop and later reviewed electronic Point of Sale (e-POS) and weighing machine service camps at sub-collector's office.

Manohar instructed ration dealers to carry out distribution from 1st to 15th of every month, including Sundays. Disabled and elderly must receive home deliveries by the 5th without fail, he said in the release.

Dealers were advised to maintain cleanliness, update stock boards, and use WhatsApp groups for communication. Alternative plans must ensure supplies during technical failures, he added.

Manohar recently announced that ration distribution through Mobile Dispensing Units (MDU) vehicles will end from June 1 and be replaced by fair price shops.

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet also decided to discontinue the YSRCP-era method of distributing ration door-to-door through vehicles and restore the earlier system of dispensing ration through fair price shops.

Due to alleged discrepancies, the state has opted for this change starting June 1, requiring beneficiaries to visit fair price shops to collect their ration, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
img

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
ipl ticket booking
500+K+ searches
leena tewari
500+K+ searches
star jalsha
500+K+ searches
who is with anushka sharma in stadium
500+K+ searches
sports
20000+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
Meerut

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
ipl ticket booking
500+K+ searches
leena tewari
500+K+ searches
star jalsha
500+K+ searches
who is with anushka sharma in stadium
500+K+ searches
sports
20000+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
img

Trending Topics
Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results