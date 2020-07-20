Amaravati, July 20 (PTI): A rebel MP of the ruling YSR Congress has donated Rs 3.96 lakh to Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra for the construction of Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya.

K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju said, "I am happy that the decades-old dream of constructing a Ram temple in Ayodhya is now becoming a reality. Like billions of Hindus worldover, I am also eagerly awaiting the foundation stone-laying by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Reports 710 COVID-19 Cases, 17 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 20, 2020.

The Lok Sabha member, in a letter to Kshetra chairman, expressed happiness over the plan for the temple and enclosed a cheque for Rs 3.96 lakh to fund its construction.

The MP has been at loggerheads with the YSRC leadership for sometime now with the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh petitioning Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking his disqualification for alleged anti-party activities.

Also Read | Defence Ministry Signs Rs 557-Crore Contract with BEML to Procure 1,512 Mine Plough For T-90 Tanks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)