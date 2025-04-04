New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has completed the Receiving Sub-Station at Sarai Kale Khan, marking a key step in the operational readiness of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor, an official said on Friday.

The Receiving Sub-Station (RSS) is currently undergoing testing and will act as the power hub for all three corridors of Phase-1, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted train operations, said an NCRTC spokesperson.

Also Read | Davanagere Shocker: Woman Gang Raped in Front of Her 2 Sons in Private Bus in Karnataka; 3 Arrested.

The sub-station will receive a 66 kilovolt (KV) power supply through arrangements made with Delhi Transco Limited and the Gas Turbine Power Station (GTPS).

It will distribute 25 KV power for trains and 33 KV for station utilities and four transformers -- two of 66/33 KV and two of 66/25 KV -- have been installed, with three dedicated to powering the corridors and one kept in reserve, the NCRTC said in a statement.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Later This Month, Says Railway Board.

The first Namo Bharat corridor, running from Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut, is nearing completion.

Five Receiving Sub-Stations have been planned along this corridor — at Sarai Kale Khan, Ghaziabad, Murad Nagar, Shatabdi Nagar, and Modipuram, the NCRTC said.

Similar power stations are expected to be constructed along the other corridors to ensure consistent electricity supply. The Sarai Kale Khan RSS, being the largest, will also be capable of supporting initial sections of other corridors if necessary, it highlighted.

There are 25 stations planned along the Delhi-Meerut stretch. Currently, the Namo Bharat service is operational on a 55-kilometre segment between New Ashok Nagar and Meerut South, covering 11 stations.

In line with sustainable infrastructure goals, the NCRTC is building all Receiving Sub-Stations to meet Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) standards, it read.

"These facilities include rainwater harvesting systems, sewage treatment plants, landscaped green areas, LED lighting, natural ventilation, and solar panels," the NCRTC said.

Highlighting its focus on clean energy, the NCRTC said it aims to generate up to 11 megawatts of solar power once the 82-kilometre-long corridor is fully operational.

This initiative is expected to reduce approximately 11,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, reinforcing the project's commitment to environmental sustainability, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)