Coimbatore, Jul 10 (PTI) More than 200 small mills involved in recycling cotton waste into yarn and fabrics across Tamil Nadu have come together and formed a recycle textile federation.

"Creating awareness among our members on the markets where our products and services have demand is our top focus," said president of Recycle Textile Federation Jayabal in a statement on Sunday.

Headquartered in Coimbatore, the federation presently has 230 members representing various mills from Tamil Nadu, he said.

The fedeartion has plans to bring together such mills across the country to collectively address the needs of the industry, identify markets in different parts of the world, and direct its members to cater to places that need their products and services, Jayabal said.

Stating that there are 400 mills in Tamil Nadu that process/recycle cotton waste and PET bottles into yarns and garments, with Coimbatore and Tiruppur having 180, he said the federation would first strive to bring them together and function as an entity that would represent their common needs and demands, and would also go for national and international coordination.

Sathyaseelan was elected vice-president and Manoharas as secretary, Raghu as joint secretary and Ranganathan as treasurer, he pointed out.

