New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday apprised Lok Sabha of measures to prevent any malpractices in salary disbursement to contractual staff at the Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh.

He was responding to a question by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who had raised complaints about illegal commissions by manpower recruitment agencies.

Rahul wanted to know "whether the Government has received complaints regarding illegal commissions taken from contractual workers by the manpower recruitment agencies" at Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli (MCF) and if the Government has taken any action.

The Union minister, in his written reply, stated that the payments to the outsourced staff are being made directly to their bank accounts.

"To effectively address and prevent any malpractice, Modern Coach Factory has instituted a comprehensive set of measures. These include mandatory registration of worker details on the Shramik Kalyan Portal, strict adherence to statutory compliances, protection against arbitrary termination of contractual workers, imposition of penalties for any violations detected, organization of workers awareness camps and the establishment of dedicated grievance redressal mechanisms to ensure timely resolution of concerns," Vaishnaw added.

When asked if the Government proposes to increase sanctioned posts at the MCF given the growing production, Vaishnaw gave a comparative strength of employees in 2011-12 and 2024-25, according to which, while only 588 staff was recruited in 2011-12 against the sanctioned posts of 2690; 2154 recruitments have been made in 2024-25 against the sanctioned strength of 2697.

"MCF is a modern coach factory. It is technologically advanced. The staff strength is considered adequate for required production," the Railway Minister said.

On Rahul's question "whether the Government proposes to provide Productivity Linked Bonus to railway employees at the MCF," Vaishnaw said, "Productivity Linked Bonus is being paid to railway employees of Modern Coach Factory regularly at the same rate paid to railway employees posted at other places in Indian Railways. Approx Rs 3.75 cr has been paid as Productivity Linked Bonus for the year 2023-24 to MCF employees."

