Guwahati, Jul 28 (PTI) Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora on Wednesday asserted that regionalism is a realistic political path for achieving the development of Assam.

Bora, also the state Agriculture Minister, urged the youths of the northeastern state to embrace regionalism and work for the inclusive growth of the state.

“For our state, pursuing the path of regionalism in politics to ensure the development of the state is a realistic and result-oriented option,” Bora said while addressing the opening ceremony of the executive body meetings of the students' and farmers' wings of the AGP.

The AGP president also emphasised the need for the youths to establish themselves in diverse fields for the inclusive and accelerated growth of Assam.

“For building a safe and developed Assam, our students and youths have to prove and establish themselves in whatever profession they choose for themselves,” the minister added.

Along with Bora, the party's working president and state minister Keshab Mahanta, senior leader Phani Bhusan Choudhury and general secretary Kamala Kanta Kalita, among others, attended both the meetings.

The executive meet of Assam Chatra Parishad decided to launch a training series named ‘Mission 1000' to coach aspirants for civil services examinations.

Students' union representatives of different colleges of the state joined the students' wing of the AGP at the same programme.

The executive body of the farmers' wing, Asom Krishak Parishad, discussed issues faced by the peasants of the state and decided on a series of programmes to be taken up over the next few months.

