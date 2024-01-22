Ayodhya, January 22: Various temples at Reliance premises across the country are celebrating with a special puja the day of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla. These include temples in Reliance facilities such as in Mumbai, Jamnagar, Dahej, Nagothane, Hazira, Silvassa, Halol, Hoshiarpur, Nagpur, Shahdol, Kakinada and various other locations. All the members of the Ambani family are present personally at Ayodhya to witness this 'once in an era' event. "Lord Ram is arriving today, January 22nd will be Ram Diwali for the entire country, " said Mukesh Ambani. "It is a historic day," said Nita Ambani as she joined in the Pran Pratishtha celebrations.

Akash Ambani said, "This day will be written in the pages of history, we are happy to be here." Reliance Industries is one of the first private organisations in India to declare a holiday on 22nd January to enable the lakhs of Reliance colleagues and families to celebrate and join the devotional 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Shir Ram Lala. In addition, Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail have activated several special services for the benefit of Ram bhakts, devotees and pilgrims. In Ayodhya, Jio has set up additional towers for enhanced and seamless network, Multiple Cells on Wheels (CoWs) placed across key locations for ubiquitous connectivity, charging stations set up across key paths to help visitors charge their devices constantly. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Industrialists Anil Ambani, Sunil Mittal Arrive in Ayodhya for Ram Temple Consecration (Watch Videos).

(Some of these charging stations will be permanent installations in Ayodhya), support for setting up 'May I Help You' desks at important locations. In collaboration with Doordarshan, Live Telecast and real-time updates of Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha ceremony have been made available on JioTV, JioTV+ and JioNews. JioTV is providing customers with comprehensive details about the ceremony, including rituals, traditions, and cultural significance. This exclusive content will deepen the audience's understanding and appreciation of this auspicious occasion.

JioTV and JioNews will feature expert comments and analysis, offering viewers unique insights into the cultural and historical significance of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratisthan. Reliance Retail is offering water to visitors, pilgrims, and commuters across the city through specially set up kiosks at important locations. Branding of Campa and activations set to delight consumers and to bring to consumer the great Indian taste during the mega event. Consumer products division has beautified a section of the main path leading to the Ram Mandir with thematic murals from the Ramayana. Ram Temple Consecration: Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani to Skip Ayodhya's Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Due to Extreme Cold Weather.

Besides, it is distributing diyas to all visitors to the Smart Bazaar and Smart Point stores in Ayodhya, seva for pilgrims / devotees by distributing tea at kiosks set up outside the stores in Ayodhya. Ayodhya is set to go down in history with the much-awaited Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at the Ram Temple on Monday. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya will be held at around noon. Earlier in October, 2023. The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16, 2024.

Earlier, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla, carved by renowned Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The ceremony will be attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country. People from all walks of life including representatives of various tribal communities will also attend the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address this gathering on the occasion. The Prime Minister will interact with workers associated with the construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir.

Prime Minister will also visit the Kuber Tila, where the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored. He will also perform Pooja and Darshan at this restored temple. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)