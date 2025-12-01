Businesswoman and philanthropist Nita Ambani, known for her warmth and humility, recently melted hearts online after a video surfaced of her celebrating a staff member’s birthday. The clip, which quickly went viral on Instagram, shows the Reliance Foundation chairperson making the day extra special for her team member. Does Nita Ambani Really Own INR 100 Crore Colour-Changing Audi A9 Chameleon, Making Her Owner of India’s Most Expensive Car? Here’s a Fact Check.

Nita Ambani Celebrates Staff Member’s Birthday - Watch Video

Nita Ambani Wins Hearts Feeding Cake to Staff Member

In the now-trending video, Nita Ambani can be seen standing beside her staffer dressed in a mint green uniform as the rest of the team sings “Happy Birthday”. Nita, dressed elegantly in a beige and red co-ord set, claps along with a gentle smile. After the cake is cut, she takes a spoon and lovingly feeds a small piece of cake to the birthday girl, a gesture that instantly won the internet’s heart. Mumbai Indians Owner Nita Ambani Spotted Showing Six With Her Fingers During MI vs DC IPL 2025 Match, Fans Say ‘6th Trophy Coming’ (See Pic)

Netizens Praise Nita Ambani

The clip was reportedly shared by the staff member herself, who expressed gratitude in the caption, writing, “Thank you so much ma’am for your kindness to me. You always make my day special, I really appreciate.” Netizens were quick to react to the wholesome moment. One user commented, “So kind of you, ma’am,” while another wrote, “Nita ma’am celebrating her staff’s birthday - so down to earth!”

Nita Ambani Celebrates 62nd Birthday With Staff

This isn’t the first time Nita Ambani has shown affection and appreciation for her team. Earlier this month, on November 1, she celebrated her 62nd birthday in Jamnagar with her staff. The team surprised her with a carpet of rose petals and sang “Happy Birthday” as she cut the cake and playfully got a smudge of chocolate on her nose - a moment that reflected the warm relationship she shares with her staff. CWG 2030: Nita Ambani Hails India’s Bid To Host Commonwealth Games As ‘A Proud Milestone’.

Nita Ambani Praised for Her Grace

Beyond her public image as the wife of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani has carved her own identity as the chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, actively working in education, sports and social initiatives. The Ambani family, one of India’s most influential, splits their time between Antilia in Mumbai one of the world’s most expensive private homes and their sprawling Jamnagar township. According to Forbes, the Ambani family’s estimated net worth stands at USD 105 billion, making Mukesh Ambani the richest person in India. But if this heartwarming video proves anything, it’s that Nita Ambani’s grace and kindness remain her most priceless qualities.

