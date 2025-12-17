Mumbai, December 17: Investors and traders will be looking forward to buying and selling stocks during today's, December 17, trading session as soon as the stock market opens for business. Stocks of companies such as Indian Overseas Bank, Ola Electric Mobility and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, among others, will be in focus during Wednesday's trading session. As investors and stock market enthusiasts prepare to buy and sell stocks, we bring you a list of shares which are expected to be in the spotlight today, December 17.

According to a report in CNBC TV18, stocks of Indian Overseas Bank, Ola Electric Mobility, Saregama India, NBCC India, Ahluwalia Contracts, Akzo Nobel India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Protean eGov Technologies and Reliance Industries will be on the list of stocks to watch for today. Of all stocks, shares of Indian Overseas Bank (NSE: IOB), Ola Electric Mobility Limited (NSE: OLAELEC), NBCC (India) Limited (NSE: NBCC) and Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited (NSE: AHLUCOBT) all closed in the red during the last trading session. Stock Market Holidays in December 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for 9 Days; Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

Notably, stocks of Indian Overseas Bank (NSE: IOB), Ola Electric Mobility Limited (NSE: OLAELEC), NBCC (India) Limited (NSE: NBCC) and Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Limited (NSE: AHLUCOBT) fell by INR 0.42, INR 3.18, INR 4.14 and INR 8.10 each respectively. On the other hand, stocks of Saregama India Limited (NSE: SAREGAMA) and Protean eGov Technologies Limited (NSE: PROTEAN) both closed the last trading session of Tuesday, December 16, on a positive note and grew by INR 3.25 and INR 3.40, each.

That said, shares of Reliance Industries Limited (NSE: RELIANCE), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (NSE: GLENMARK) and Akzo Nobel India Limited (NSE: AKSOINDIA) all ended Tuesday's last trading session on a negative note. All three stocks fell by INR 15.50, INR 23.60 and INR 11.90 each at the end of the closing bell during Tuesday's trading session on December 16. It is worth noting that the stock market will officially remain closed only for one day this month, with the holiday scheduled for Thursday, December 25 for Christmas.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

