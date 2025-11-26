Mumbai, November 26: The Indian equity markets are reopening on Wednesday, November 26, and having a well-defined buy-and-sell plan is key to staying ahead. According to CNBC TV18, Adani Enterprises (NSE: ADANIENT), Reliance Power (NSE: RPOWER), Reliance Industries Limited (NSE: RELIANCE), JK Tyre (NSE: JKTYRE), and Info Edge (NSE: NAUKRI) are among the stocks that may remain in focus on Wednesday, November 26.

On Tuesday, November 25, Indian equity indices ended on a negative note with Nifty below 25,900. At close, the Sensex was down 313.70 points or 0.37% at 84,587.01, and the Nifty was down 74.70 points or 0.29% at 25,884.80. Adani Enterprises Share Price Today, November 25: Stocks of Adani Enterprises Limited Open in Red Despite the Group Posts Record H1 Performance With INR 67,870 Crore Capex and Highest-Ever EBITDA, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Wednesday, November 26

Adani Enterprises (NSE: ADANIENT)

On November 25, Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of billionaire Gautam Adani’s diversified conglomerate Adani Group, opened its mega INR 25,000-crore rights issue on the Indian stock market.

Reliance Power (NSE: RPOWER)

On November 25, Reliance Power (NSE: RPOWER) recorded a total traded volume of 8,146,247 shares, translating to a traded value of approximately INR 30.29 crores. Stock Market Holidays in December 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for 9 Days; Check List of Share Market Holiday Dates.

Reliance Industries Limited (NSE: RELIANCE)

Reliance Retail Limited recently entered into an exclusive distribution partnership with Germany-based global cosmetics company, Cosnova Beauty.

JK Tyre (NSE: JKTYRE)

JK Tyre & Industries Limited has announced that its subsidiary, JK Tornel, SA de CV, has agreed to sell 40,00,000 equity shares of Cavendish Industries Limited (CIL) to SMMS Trust, a private trust registered under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882.

Info Edge (NSE: NAUKRI)

On November 19, Info Edge, the owner of well-known web platforms such as Naukri.com, announced the departure of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Board Member, Chintan Thakkar, whom founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani lauded for his financial stewardship and governance leadership.

Interestingly, on the US market front, the S&P 500 rose on Wednesday following a four-day slide centered around technology as investors looked ahead to Nvidia’s upcoming earnings. The broad market index gained 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.3%.

