Jaipur, Jan 31 (PTI) Night temperatures increased marginally in parts of Rajasthan where Sangariya in Hanumangarh district was the coldest place with a minimum of 3.3 degrees Celsius, the weather office said on Monday.

Karauli recorded 4 degrees while the night temperature was 5.8 degrees in Ganganagar, 6.2 in Chittorgarh, 6.6 in Anta (Baran), 6.8 in Bhilwara and 7.7 in Pilani.

Jaipur also recorded a minimum of 10 degrees, according to the Met department.

Cold wave conditions have abated in most parts of the state and the weather conditions would remain the same during the next 48 hours, it said.

